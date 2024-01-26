Akshay, Tiger evoke feeling of patriotism as they sprint with Tricolour

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actors and proud Indians Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff celebrated Republic Day on Friday by holding the Indian flag and sprinting, evoking a feeling of patriotism.

The actors took to their Instagram and shared a video of them running in Jordan, where they are currently shooting for a song from their upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, by Pooja Entertainment.

The two actors gave the same caption for the video, which read: “New India, new confidence, new vision, our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind…. Jai Bharat.

In the clip, the two stars are holding the flag and sprinting.

A.R. Rahman’s ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ is heard in the background.

In the clip, Akshay is seen dressed in a black shirt and pants, while Tiger chose an off white outfit.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ promises to be a package filled with entertainment, thrill and a lot of high-octane action scenes.

It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a villainous role. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F have significant parts. It is slated to release on Eid 2024.

–IANS

