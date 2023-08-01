scorecardresearch
Ali Fazal on ‘The Underbug’ at IFFM: The film is experimental in all the right ways

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actors Ali Fazal and Hussain Dalal-starrer ‘The Underbug’ will be premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023. The psychological horror film, directed by Shujaat Saudagar, will be having a special screening at the festival.

‘The Underbug’ made its world premiere at the illustrious Slamdance Film Festival where they won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Film.

Ali said, “We are thrilled to have ‘The Underbug’ being showcased at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Our first outing with the film was a stellar success and it’s personally a film that is close to my heart.”

“It’s one heck of a trip and a genre I have never done before, and I’m so proud to be a part of it. The film is experimental in all the right ways and it’s thrilling that a whole new set of audiences at the festival will witness the film.”

The IFFM is an annual festival that will take place between August 11 to 20, showcasing a diverse range of Indian cinema to audiences in Australia.

Veteran star Shabana Azmi will be hoisting the Indian flag at the IFFM on August 12, in commemoration of the Independence Day weekend in the country.

The festival is set to kick off its highly anticipated annual event from August 11.

Shabana is happy to be a part of the IFFM and deeply honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian national flag on this momentous occasion.

“IFFM has consistently showcased the incredible diversity and creativity of Indian cinema, and it is heartwarming to be part of such a prestigious event that brings our cinema to global audiences,” the actress said.

“This platform is even more special given our film R Balki’s, ‘Ghoomer’, is making its world premiere at the festival. To be given an opportunity to hoist our national tricolour in presence of the amazing Indian community who live in Australia, is truly an experience I am excited to be part of.”

–IANS

dc/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
