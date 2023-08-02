scorecardresearch
Alia, Armaan, Aasmaa are the new trio in 'Udaariyaan'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Family drama ‘Udaariyaan’ is all set to take a 20-year-leap, and actors Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal, and Aditi Bhagat will be joining the show.

Filled with romance, drama, excitement, and intrigue, ‘Udaariyaan’ has a magical allure that has left its audience hooked. Alisha will be portraying the role of Alia Randhawa, Anuraj will take on the character of Armaan Gill, and Aditi will captivate the audiences as Aasmaa Dhillon.

Alia is the beloved daughter of Nehmat (played by Twinkle Arora) and Ekam (played by Hitesh Bharadwaj), a rebellious soul who considers Nehmat her greatest adversary. She believes that Nehmat drove her mother away and selfishly took her father, mistaking Harleen for her real mother.

Armaan is a 25-years old high-spirited guy, who holds a special place in Alia’s heart, and believes that there’s nothing a jugaad can’t fix. On the other hand, Harleen’s biological daughter, Aasmaa, is a dreamer raised in Canada but carries a profound love for India in her heart.

As fate would have it, the lives of Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa intertwine in unexpected ways. How will Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa’s paths cross? What will be their ‘Udaariyaan’?

Alisha said: “I am excited about playing the role of Alia, a feisty and rebellious girl, who thinks that the solution to all her problems is flying to Canada. This is my third association with Colors after ‘Gathbandhan’ and ‘Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho’, and I am very grateful for the channel’s faith in my talent. I hope the show continues to receive love from the audience after the leap.”

Calling it a blessing, Anuraj shared: “After experimenting in theatre and featuring in music videos for years, I’ve earned the opportunity to be on Udaariyaan, my first television show. Having lived in Chandigarh for a long time now, shooting for this show in the city feels that I’m home doing what I love.”

Aditi reveals: “As an actor, I’m always looking for roles that challenge me and speak to the general consciousness. I’m delighted that the character of Aasmaa came to me and I’m looking forward to enlivening this ambitious girl from Canada, who harbours India in her heart.”

“After playing the role of Drishti in ‘Spy Bahu’, I am thrilled to be teaming up with Colors for the second time. Here’s hoping that the show amasses even more love after the leap,” added Aditi.

‘Udaariyaan’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

sp/kvd

Agency News Desk
