Alia Bhatt ‘can’t wait’ as Farhan Akhtar looks for location in Rajasthan for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Farhan Akhtar has started scouting for locations for his upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa'

By News Bureau

Filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar, who is all set to make a comeback as a director after a decade, has started scouting for locations for his upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Farhan took to social media and shared a picture of himself as he started looking for locations in Rajasthan. He posted a photo in which he stood in a desert.

Farhan could be seen dresssed in a jacket, shorts, and boots. He captioned the post: “Searching for gold. #location scout #Jee Le Zaraa #Rajasthan.”

Reacting to the post, Alia commented: “Can’t waittttt.”

Ritesh Sidhwani wrote: “And he is back on the director’s chair.”

Farhan’s last directed film was ‘Don 2’ starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which released in 2011, is the second installment in the ‘Don’ reboot series. The film’s story takes place 5 years after the previous film when Don (Shah Rukh Khan), a ruthless international drug lord, plans to take over the European drug cartel. Meanwhile, Roma (Priyanka Chopra) has joined the Interpol to hunt him down.

‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti along with Farhan. It is produced by Reema, Zoya, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan.

What is Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's initiative SeVVA
Atif Aslam, wife Sara Bharwana welcome baby girl in holy month of Ramzan
