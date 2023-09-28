Alia Bhatt drops unseen pictures with birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make it all magical’

Actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday showered birthday love on husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, as the latter has turned 41, saying he makes everything magical. Alia took to Instagram, and shared a string of unseen pictures with Ranbir.

In the first photo, which is a little blurred, Alia can be seen giving a kiss on Ranbir’s cheek. The couple seems to be sitting in a balcony on a high rise building. The selfie is being clicked by Ranbir.

The second picture shows the lovebirds enjoying a game at a stadium. Both are facing backwards towards the camera, with Alia holding onto Ranbir tightly. Wearing a matching cap with Ranbir, Alia sports a braided ponytail, and is donning a white tee shirt. While Ranbir is wearing a blue checkered shirt.

The next photo shows Alia flaunting her beautiful smile in a selfie, while she poses with a big figure of numeric 8 in the background. “Eight” is Ranbir’s lucky number, and Alia follows it religiously.

Then there is a solo black and white picture of Ranbir from their wedding. There is also a candid photo from their mehendi ceremony, and the series ends with a closeup picture of Ranbir.

Alia captioned the post as: “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me.. all I’d like to say is… happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical”.

Gauahar Khan commented: “Happy Birthday Ranbir”, P V Sindhu wrote: “Happy birthday Ranbir!! Love the Yankees support”.

Bipasha Basu, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis, and birthday wishes on the post.

Alia married Ranbir in April 2022, and the couple have a baby daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen as Rani Chatterjee in romantic comedy drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, alongside Ranveer Singh. She was also seen in American spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone’. The film stars Gal Gadot.

While, Ranbir was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. He next has ‘Animal’ in the pipeline.