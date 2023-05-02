Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in floor-sweeping 'Made in India' white gown

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her debut at MET Gala 2023 in a white gown made with 100,000 pearls by Prabal Gurung. She said that she wanted to wear something that is ‘Made in India’.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from the gala. The 2023 Met Gala is taking place on May 1 in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’.

Alongside the pictures, Alia captioned: “‘Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture.”

“My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look,” she posted.

Alia wrote: “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

“A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED,” she concluded.