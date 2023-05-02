scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in floor-sweeping 'Made in India' white gown

Alia Bhatt made her debut at MET Gala 2023 in a white gown made with 100,000 pearls by Prabal Gurung; Alia wanted to wear something that is 'Made in India'

By Agency News Desk
Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in floor-sweeping 'Made in India' white gown
Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in floor-sweeping 'Made in India' white gown

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her debut at MET Gala 2023 in a white gown made with 100,000 pearls by Prabal Gurung. She said that she wanted to wear something that is ‘Made in India’.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from the gala. The 2023 Met Gala is taking place on May 1 in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’.

Alongside the pictures, Alia captioned: “‘Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture.”

“My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look,” she posted.

Alia wrote: “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

“A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED,” she concluded.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinning in black
Next article
Kim Kardashian working with acting coach to prep for 'American Horror Story' role
This May Also Interest You
Fashion & Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid looks glamorous in black corset gown; Fans call her hot

Sports

'Everything we see is a perspective..': Kohli's drops cryptic post after altercation with Gambhir

Sports

'That's a sweet win boys': Kohli applauds team as RCB's thrilling win in Lucknow sets dressing room on fire

Technology

US court dismisses DoJ case against Cyient executive

News

Kim Kardashian working with acting coach to prep for 'American Horror Story' role

Fashion and Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinning in black

Technology

Redmi 12C: Effortless performance, industry-leading display in a budget

Fashion and Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt looks like an angel in a white gown embellished with pearls

Technology

Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally

Sports

Belgian Brecel crowned Snooker World Champion

Sports

China's Zhang upsets Norrie to reach ATP Madrid Open last 16

Sports

Medvedev moves into ATP Madrid Open last-16 with 300th career win

Technology

Morgan Stanley may slash 3K jobs in 2nd job cut round: Report

Sports

LaLiga Santander: Another midweek matchday brings up crucial Valencian Community derby, plus Bordalas' return to Coliseum

Sports

Sun steers Zhejiang Lions to one win away from returning to CBA finals

Health & Lifestyle

US will end Covid vax requirements for federal employees, int'l travellers

Health & Lifestyle

Australia to ban recreational vaping

Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood, Karn Sharma pick two wickets each as RCB defend 126, beat LSG by 18 runs (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US