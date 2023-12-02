Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a long note applauding Ranbir not only as an actor, but also a doing father and husband. She shared a recent photo of Ranbir Kapoor in Delhi as he met fans during the Animal trailer launch event.

Alia also posted a candid photo of Ranbir and their daughter Raha Kapoor in his lap as he read her a book. Raha’s face was not visible in the picture that showed her tiny feet in her father’s lap.

Alia bhatt praises his 'not so animal' husband ranbir kapoor and also the team of animal

Alia wrote alongside the photos, “For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft and for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist and for literally making our daughter take her first steps today (face holding back tears emojis).”