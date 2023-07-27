scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt, who is all geared up for the release of her upcoming romantic family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani’, has revealed her favourite ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has been the talk of the nation since its commencement. The netizens have been loving the ‘OTT avatars’ of the housemates. The fever of the season has now reached Bollywood.

Recently, during the promotions of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani’, Alia shared her feelings about the show, which also stars her half sister Pooja Bhatt.

Known for her candidness, Alia described Elvish Yadav as a “rocky personality”, while also highlighting that she loves his sense of humor.

When it came to Manisha Rani, Alia affectionately dubbed her the “Rani of the show” for her captivating presence that made her stand out among the contestants.

Alia is playing a Bengali girl named Rani Chatterjee in the upcoming flick.

However, it was Pooja Bhatt who earned a special place in Alia’s heart, as she fondly referred to her as the ‘Rani of her ghar and parivaar’ (home and family). Pooja, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt, is the half-sister of Alia.

Alia is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan.

The house is now approaching its grand finale. As the much anticipated ‘Ticket To Finale Week’ proceeds with full pace, a new development has taken place, where Pooja has chided Manisha, telling the other contestants that they are not simply content creators, rather they are the content themselves.

Who will lose and who will win is a pending question because as the finale draws near, and the grand spectacle of drama nears its end, only more questions are building which is accompanied by the peak of tensions.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. The flick also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

It marks Karan Johar’s return to feature film direction, seven years after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

–IANS

sp/aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games football draw: Indian men's team grouped with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar
Next article
Heat wave and high pollution may double death risk by heart attack: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Heat wave and high pollution may double death risk by heart attack: Study

Sports

Asian Games football draw: Indian men's team grouped with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar

News

Urvashi's 700th film 'Appatha', heist drama 'Choona', and more on OTT

News

Greta Gerwig says she knew Ryan Gosling brought all the real 'Kenergy' for 'Barbie'

Technology

Major tech firms form body to ensure safe development of 'frontier AI' models

News

MCU's 'Secret Invasion' finale could set up its upcoming 'Armor Wars' feature

News

India's Venice Film Fest selection 'Stolen' tells story of tribal newborn's abduction

Technology

Indonesia blocks Musk's 'X' domain over gambling, porn history

News

10 'extraordinary' acts to watch out for in 'India’s Got Talent' season 10

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath on two-year contracts

Sports

Ireland women penalised for slow over-rate in second ODI against Australia

Sports

WI v IND: I don’t see Hardik Pandya bowling ten overs, says Aakash Chopra

News

Sushmita Sen shares health update, says she’s ‘fabulous’, has been ‘eating well’

Sports

FIFA WC Joint Qualification Round 2: India clubbed with Qatar, Kuwait in four-team Group A

Technology

iOS 17 code reveals iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button options

News

I love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia

News

Sajid Nadiadwala believed 'Bawaal' will have my best role yet: Varun Dhawan

Sports

Paul Stirling-led Ireland seal qualification for 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US