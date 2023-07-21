scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre

Alia Bhatt, who has been ruling the hearts of millions with her stellar performances, said on Friday that her tryst with acting actually started from school.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been ruling the hearts of millions with her stellar performances, said on Friday that her tryst with acting actually started from school.  The team of the upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ – lead pair of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and director Karan Johar – were interacting with students for ‘India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Back To School’ series.

When asked about her school memories, Alia said, “I made some of the best memories in school… sometimes I like going back to my school days – hanging out with my friends by the water cooler, bunking class and what not. My tryst with acting actually started from there… I did theatre, took part in all possible competitions.”

“It feels great to be back to school, I feel nervous around my teachers and principal… I’d wish them good morning and stay out of their way, because I am actually very naughty at heart,” added Alia.

When asked if Karan Johar is like the character of Amitabh Bachchan from his movie ‘Mohabbatein’, or like Miss Braganza from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ when it comes to being a ‘principal’ of Bollywood, Alia said, “I think Karan is like Karan, there is no one like him. I think we need to create a new character for him.”

The trio engaged with over 50,000 students from 100 cities for the event through zoom call.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ marks the first collaboration between Ranveer and Karan. Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

