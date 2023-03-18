scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

All 30K PVR INOX employees to wear uniforms made with recycled PET bottles

Over the past nine months, PVR INOX Ltd employees have switched over to wearing uniforms made with fabric recycled from 38,000 PET bottles.

By News Bureau

Over the past nine months, as many as 1,000 PVR INOX Ltd employees across 25 movie theatres in 20 cities have switched over to wearing uniforms made with fabric recycled from 38,000 PET bottles. The fabric mix of these uniforms is 65 per cent recycled polyester and 35 per cent cotton. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR Inox Ltd, shared this information after the launch of a sustainability campaign (#YourTurnToAct) headlined by a two-minute film featuring actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been making news with her own pan-India ‘Climate Warrior’ initiative.

Bijli said the film will be screened at all PVR INOX cinemas, reaching the message of easy-to-follow sustainable lifestyles to the three lakh people who on average visit a theatre run by the company somewhere in India. “Sustainable living,” as Bijli put it, “is everyone’s responsibility.”

As a corporate entity, PVR INOX has rolled out a series of actions to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its cinemas over the next two or three years. The company, for instance, has a road map to make sure all its 30,000 staff members switch over to uniforms made out of recycled PET bottles.

Bijli noted that at the unveiling of the short film, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) students drew Bhumi’s attention to unsustainable practices of the garment industry. He said it made him start thinking about how PVR INOX could become a vehicle for recycling the waste generated by the garment sector.

The company’s other sustainability initiatives include those aimed at energy and water conservation, such as installing flow restrictors in wash basin taps to conserve water, or replacing Xenon lamp digital projectors with laser projectors that consume less power.

With its water conservation effort alone, Bijli pointed out, PVR INOX was able to cut down water use at its cinemas by 70 per cent.

Likewise, the company has replaced single-use plastic in F&B served to customers with food containers made out of bagasse, which is the waste generated after sugarcane is crushed, and coated paper straws made with biodegradable polymers. Paperless ticketing and QR code entry to gain access to PVR INOX cinemas are the other sustainable practices highlighted by the company.

On being asked why PVR INOX is going so big on sustainability, Bijli underlined that this was the need of the hour and said: “There is no Planet B – so the turn to act is now before it is too late.

Previous article
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry
Next article
APRC Asia Rally: Gaurav Gill takes lead; Karna Kadur in third after Day 2
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: Mcgrath, Harris and bowlers star in UP Warriorz's thrilling 5-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Sports

APRC Asia Rally: Gaurav Gill takes lead; Karna Kadur in third after Day 2

News

Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

News

'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan's gig at Indore stopped over his songs

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma picks Aman Khan as good prospect for future

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat against RCB

News

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Dalljiet Kaur weds UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel

News

Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy happened at 'the right time', says her mom

Sports

Asian Billiards: Advani, Damani, Shrikrishna storm into semis of 100-up format

Technology

Chinese scientists hopeful about silent Zhurong Mars rover: Report

News

Shweta Rastogi: From ‘Alif Laila’ to ‘Baalveer 3’, industry has changed a lot

News

Superstar Rajinikanth's visit 'delights' Thackeray family

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Preeti records sensational win against Perijoc; Nitu, Manju also prevail (Ld)

News

India's first crossover hero who showed his calibre both at home and abroad

Technology

5 mn food deliveries daily in Mumbai, yet riders struggle to survive

Technology

Why AI fails to reproduce human vision

Health & Lifestyle

S Korea's new Covid-19 cases below 10,000 for 3rd day

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 pandemic likely to settle as seasonal flu this year: WHO

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US