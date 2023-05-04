Amid pressure to quit 'The View', Whoopi Goldberg starts writing graphic novel

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Whoopi Goldberg has announced her surprise new career move amid push to quit ‘The View’.

The star is used to acting and presenting ‘The View’ but she has now turned to writing, announcing that she has co-written a graphic novel, called ‘The Change’, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

According to Screen Rant: “The story centres around Isabel Frost, a wife, mother, and grandmother who feels that life isn’t what she thought it’d be. Even though she’s got an amazing support network of family and fellow gamers, things have become stagnant for Isabel. But as her body adjusts to menopause, Isabel finds herself developing powerful abilities. With the assistance of her best friend and her comic book-loving grandson, Isabel decides to embrace the new direction of her life and become the Change”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, a first look at the comic book cover has been released, which some think the main character looks just like Whoopi. The news of Whoopi’s writing project comes after ongoing pressure for the 67-year-old to leave ‘The View’.

The Sun states that show bosses have asked her to leave the show due to her “toxic behaviour”.

Back in February 2022, Whoopi was suspended from ‘The View’ for two weeks because of what network ABC called her “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jewish people and the Holocaust.

