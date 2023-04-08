scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Amit Trivedi to host a friendly cricket match on his birthday

Music composer Amit Trivedi is celebrating his birthday on Saturday. He will spend his special day by hosting a friendly cricket match.

By Agency News Desk

Music composer Amit Trivedi, who is known for his work in films like ‘Lootera’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Dev D’, ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Bombay Velvet’ and the recently released webseries ‘Jubilee’, is celebrating his birthday on Saturday. He will spend his special day by hosting a friendly cricket match.

Amit is a huge cricket enthusiast, and recently composed the anthem for the Rajasthan Royals IPL team titled ‘Halla Bol’. The anthem captures the team’s spirit and their drive to win. His passion for the sport is reflected in his powerful voice and spectacular music.

Talking about his plans for the special day, the composer said: “Birthdays are all about celebrating with your loved ones and doing what you love. For me, it’s spending quality time with my family and friends, playing the sport I am passionate about – cricket. I am excited to host this match and have a fun and easy day.”

Lyricist Shellee, who has worked with Amit in ‘Dev.D’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’ will be participating in the match along with lyricist Puneet Sharma, singers like Arun Kamath, Yashita Sharma, Poorvi Koutish and Amit’s studio technicians and his office staff. The match will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

On the work front, Amit’s recent album from ‘Mrs Chatterji Vs Norway’ also received a lot of love and appreciation in addition to the music of ‘Jubilee’ which has prominent shades of the retro era of Hindi cinema.

Previous article
‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse
Next article
When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

IPL 2023: SRH left the auction table knowing they had a team full of right-handers, says Tom Moody

News

When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'

Fashion and Lifestyle

When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’

News

‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse

News

Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

News

Cameron Diaz's comeback movie had to film stunt on green screen after bomb scare

Health & Lifestyle

NLF fellowships for children's book creators announced

News

When John Legend reached out to a porn producer with similar name

News

Anurag Basu makes dosa for Anupam Kher on 'Metro In Dino' set

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to netizens commenting on her Hindi!

News

Kangana Ranaut on ‘inspiring’ Yami: ‘She is consistently delivering successful films’

Health & Lifestyle

Covid: Mock drill in TN on Apr 10-11 to check preparedness to counter surge

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports first Covid death of 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Why suicidal deaths spike during the full moon week

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' trailer hints at end of Indy's search

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US