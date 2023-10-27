scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Amitabh Bachchan calls Waheeda Rehman 'exemplary artiste'; says 'I am a big fan'

Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praises on legendary actress Waheeda Rehman, and said he believes the latter should have been awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award much earlier.

By Agency News Desk
Amitabh Bachchan calls Waheeda Rehman 'exemplary artiste'; says 'I am a big fan' _ pic courtesy news agency
Amitabh Bachchan calls Waheeda Rehman 'exemplary artiste'; says 'I am a big fan' _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praises on legendary actress Waheeda Rehman, and said he believes the latter should have been awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award much earlier. Waheeda was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema, at the 69th National Film Awards.

Known for films like ‘Guide’, ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’, ‘Delhi-6’, ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’ and several others, the actress has played countless memorable characters on the celluloid, and has a career spanning almost seven decades.

In the episode 54 of the knowledge-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the rollover contestants ‘The Bol Bachchans’ to the hot seat, in the ongoing family special week.

For Rs 80,000 question, they were asked: “Which veteran actress of films like ‘Pyaasa’ and ‘Guide’ was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2023?”

The options given were- A: Sharmila Tagore, B: Waheeda Rehman, C: Zeenat Aman, and D: Saira Banu.

The correct answer was Waheeda Rehman.

Talking about the same, Amitabh said: “Waheeda Rehman was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Dev Anand’s birth centenary day. She got the award on his 100th birthday. It was a coincidence.”

The ‘Sholay’ fame actor further said: “An exemplary artiste. I feel she should have been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award much earlier. Don’t you agree?”

“She’s my favourite. Yes. I am a big fan of hers. I’ve had the good fortune of working with her. She’s good-hearted and a very simple-natured woman for an artiste of her stature,” added the actor.

19
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Para Asian Games: Pramod Bhagat clinches gold in badminton men's single SL3 category
Next article
Nehha Pendse remembers Sridevi; praises her 'immaculate comic timing'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US