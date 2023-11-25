scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan gifts his first home ‘Prateeksha’ worth Rs 50 cr to daughter Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly gifted his opulent bungalow ‘Prateeksha’ in Mumbai to his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly gifted his opulent bungalow ‘Prateeksha’ in Mumbai to his daughter Shweta Bachchan. The bungalow is valued at Rs 50 crore. The bungalow holds a special place in Big B’s heart as it was his first home in Juhu where he lived with his parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. In 2007, his son Abhishek Bachchan and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had got married in Prateeksha.

According to reports, Prateeksha is valued at approximately over Rs 50 crore and the ownership transfer was officially done via two separate gift deeds on November 8, with a stamp duty payment Rs 50.65 lakh.

Bachchan owns two other bungalows in Mumbai — Jalsa and Janak.

The cine icon had in the 14th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ revealed how the bungalow got its name, stating that it was his father who christened the house.

“This name was given by my father… There is a line in one of my father’s poems which says, ‘Swagat sabke liye yahan par nehin kisike liye Prateeksha’,” he had said.

