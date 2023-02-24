scorecardresearch
Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri set for untitled international project

Veteran actor Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhan Puri, who made his film debut in 2019 with the film ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ is all set to work on an international series and will be starting the shoot for the same in June.

Although he has not made any announcements the sources suggest that Vardhan had been approached for the project in January and committed to it also.

If sources are to be believed, the project is primarily a human drama series and will be shot lavishly in the US. As per the sources: “Vardhan enjoys huge popularity, especially amongst the youth post the digital success of his critically acclaimed film ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’. The young actor who is also equally popular in the brand endorsement space will be collaborating with a production house based in the US and the series is expected to go on floors by June this year.”

Further details of the project, including the production house and the director, have been kept under wraps.

Vardhan has recently completed 5 films that are ready for release.

It includes Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s next titled ‘Nautanki’.

The film will feature him alongside veteran actors Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Pallavi Joshi.

Apart from that, he has also finished work on Kunal Kohli’s next titled ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’.

He will star opposite debutante Kaveri Kapur in the film, who is filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s daughter.

He also has Sarim Momin’s ‘Aseq’, National Award winner Sanjoy Nag’s thriller titled ‘Gulab’ opposite Tanya Maniktala, and the political thriller ‘Dashmi’

