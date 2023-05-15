scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, shared a shocking detail about their wedding.

By Agency News Desk
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding

Actress Amrita Rao, who has starred in films such as ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Ishq Vishk’, ‘Jolly LLB’ and ‘Thakeray’ along with her husband RJ Anmol, shared a shocking detail about their wedding.

On the “anniversary special” episode of Couple Of Things’ – Yehi Woh Jagah Hai, the duo took their fans on a nostalgic journey from Mumbai all the way to Pune city, where they had secretly tied the knot at a famous Iskcon Temple in Katraj, nine years ago.

The couple disclosed that they spent only Rs 1,50,000 on their wedding, which included their wedding outfits, venue, travel cost and other expenses.

The ‘Vivaah’ actress particularly insisted that she and Anmol did not want to wear designer clothes for their special occasion and rather settled for very traditional & elegant ensembles costing only Rs 3,000 each. The wedding venue was arranged at a cost of just Rs 11,000.

Amrita Rao shared, “We always believed that weddings should be about love, not about showing off wealth and ostentation. We wanted our wedding to be a beautiful, intimate affair with just our immediate families & close friends, and we’re glad we were able to achieve that without spending a fortune.”

RJ Anmol added, “Our wedding was a reflection of our personalities, and we wanted to keep it humble. We would be happy if this inspires people to opt for budget-friendly weddings too.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bhuvan Bam supports new talents from smaller town by giving them work, exposure
Next article
'Scoop' trailer shows how one phone call sets off chain reaction with far reaching repercussions
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey India names 24-member national men's squad for FIH Hockey Pro League

Technology

This robot with artificial memory may help find objects you've lost

Technology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in Australia, New Zealand

Sports

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

News

'Scoop' trailer shows how one phone call sets off chain reaction with far reaching repercussions

News

Bhuvan Bam supports new talents from smaller town by giving them work, exposure

News

Ram Charan's fans give away bottles of buttermilk to people around Shankar Temple in Mumbai

News

Sukh-E says new track 'Funk Billo' will get everyone grooving

Technology

CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotics, western diet raise inflammatory bowel disease risk in kids

News

Anna Kendrick wanted to tell a story about toxic, abusive relationship with 'Alice, Darling'

Sports

IPL 2023: There was great maturity in Rinku Singh's shot selection, says Parthiv Patel

Sports

All our hard-work paid off, says Hockey Haryana coach after winning 13th Sub-Jr Women National

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra share unseen pictures with Priyanka Chopra and her son-in-law Nick Jonas

News

'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud deletes Twitter after insulting 'The Little Mermaid'

News

Simon Pegg says he hid alcoholism while filming 'Mission: Impossible III'

Sports

More injury concerns for England ahead of Ireland, Ashes Tests

News

Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US