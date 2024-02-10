Amy Jackson makes a statement in black as she poses for shutterbugs

HomeBollywoodNews

Amy Jackson has come back to the country from London to promote her next ‘Crakk- Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa’

Amy Jackson _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Amy Jackson has come back to the country from London to promote her next ‘Crakk- Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa’ starring Vidyut Jammwal and was seen posing for the paparazzis. The actress, who is engaged to beau and ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick, was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai, where she is seen posing for the shutterbugs in a monochrome outfit with a plunging neckline and a thigh high slit.

To complete her look, Amy chose to go classic with a ruby red, black sunglasses and tied her hair into a neat bun. She waved at the photographers and made her way into the building.

In ‘Crakk- Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa’, Amy will be seen as an officer, whose main motive is to stop the deadly game ‘Maidaan’. The game master is Arjun Rampal, who has set the rule for the game which is ‘Jeetega toh jiyegaa’ translating to “if you live, you win.”

Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is all set to release on February 23. It also stars Nora Fatehi.

