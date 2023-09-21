Amy Jackson resembles Cillian Murphy in latest pic, say netizens

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Amy Jackson has been called a doppelganger of Hollywood star Cillian Murphy by netizens in her latest pictures on social media.

Amy shared a picture of herself on Instagram from her outing with beau Ed Westwick in London. However, she looked a little different with sharp cheekbones and pouty lips which many thought had an uncanny resemblance to Cillian Murphy.

In the images, which she has captioned: “Might I’ve been late to the LFW party but we went in&out with a bang. PERFECT magazine party.” and “Take a village (painter image”, many couldn’t stop gushing about how she looked so similar to the star.

One wrote: “You were great in Oppenheimer.”

While another said: “Why do I see Cilan Murphy.”

A social media user shared an ‘Oppenheimer’ GIF.

“Ayya Cillian Murphy Ayya,” said another.

One asked: “Cillian Murphy is that you?”

A quipped: “Oppenheimer girl version.”

One tagged the picture as “Womenheimer.”

In other news, Amy is dating ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick, who depicted the iconic character of Chuck Bass on the hit show.

On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Rajinikanth-starrer ‘2.0’. Rajinikanth played Vaseegaran and Chitti the Robot, alongside Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Rajan and Amy Jackson as Nila.

Cillian played the role of ‘father of the atomic bomb’ Robert J Oppenheimer in the movie that also starred Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.

–IANS

dc/kvd