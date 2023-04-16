scorecardresearch
Ana de Armas learnt English the way immigrants in US do – by watching 'Friends'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Actress Ana de Armas paid homage to her Cuban roots during her ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut.

As the ‘Blonde’ star emerged on stage for her monologue, she greeted the audience in Spanish, before opening up about her experience coming to the United States, reports Variety.

“I speak English,” De Armas continued.

“But I didn’t when I first got to the U.S. I was born in Cuba. I came to America when I was 26, and I learnt English the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching ‘Friends.'”

“Who would have thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing?” De Armas joked, proceeding to mimic the fan-favorite sitcom character. “I mean look at me now; could I be any better at English?”

De Armas went on to explain the hardships she faced coming to America with English as a second language. She used the example of an acting class, “which was definitely a scam,” centred around the audition process: “There was this line, ‘I beg your pardon.’ But I had never seen or heard that phrase, so I thought this character was literally begging.”

The Academy Award nominee also shouted out Robert de Niro during her opening remarks, who she met while working on her first movie in the U.S., titled ‘Hands of Stone’. De Armas elaborated on how the fellow actor visited her father at work while on a trip to Cuba.

“That was such a kind gesture, and I have been so fortunate to work with so many wonderful actors,” De Armas concluded. “My dad was so proud of me, and he would be proud to see me today standing on this stage. I feel very lucky to be here.”

De Armas’ latest project with co-star Chris Evans, an Apple TV+ film titled ‘Ghosted’, will premiere April 21. The actor also wrapped filming alongside Keanu Reeves for ‘Ballerina’, the fourth installment of the ‘John Wick’ franchise.

