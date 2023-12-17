Ananya Panday shares glimpse of Xmas in her new home

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, who recently purchased her new “dream home”, has now shared a sneak peek into her Christmas preparation. Ananya, who enjoys a fanbase of 24.6 million followers on Instagram, shared a picture of a decorated Christmas tree. She gave the music of the song ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ sung by Bobby Helms.

The photo was captioned: “First Christmas in my new home.”

The house of the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress has been designed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and designer Gauri Khan.

Earlier, Ananya had thanked Gauri for designing her new house, and shared some pictures with the latter.

For the unversed, Ananya and Gauri already have a special bond, as Ananya is besties with Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, which is set to premiere on Netflix from December 26. The coming of age drama is directed by Arjun Varain Singh, and also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She also has Vikram Aditya Motwane’s untitled movie, and the web series ‘Call Me Bae’.