Aneri Vajani of 'Anupamaa' fame looks forward to a working birthday

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Television actress Aneri Vajani, who is known for her work in shows such as ‘Anupamaa’ and ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ among many others, will be having a working birthday this year and says that she will be hosting a lunch for her entire unit.

The actress, who will be turning 29 on Sunday, shared how her special day is going to look like. The actress said: “It’s going to be a working birthday for me and that in a way makes me happy as well. I enjoy working on my birthdays and so I don’t think I will be taking a break on my birthday.

“I will however hold a birthday lunch for all of my entire unit and that’s going to be fun. I feel it’s great that I’m busy and hustling as I love my work. Celebrations will always be there but work comes first.”

Further adding to her plans for her special day, Aneri says, “My parents and family friends will come on set to celebrate with me so it’s just going to be a sweet little birthday lunch.”

Aneri was recently seen in music videos such as ‘Baad Marne Ke’ and ‘Awaaz’.

