scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Angad Bedi: 'Makers for the longest time didn’t imagine me in romantic roles'

Angad Bedi, who has worked in romantic films back-to-back, says that filmmakers for the longest time didn’t imagine such roles for him but is thrilled to get this opportunity now.

By Agency News Desk
Angad Bedi 'Makers for the longest time didn’t imagine me in romantic roles'
Angad Bedi 'Makers for the longest time didn’t imagine me in romantic roles' _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Angad Bedi, who has worked in romantic films back-to-back, says that filmmakers for the longest time didn’t imagine such roles for him but is thrilled to get this opportunity now. Angad expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter in his acting career and said: “Romantic roles have always been a favorite of mine, and I’m thrilled to see the positive response they’ve received. It’s a genre that allows you to explore a wide range of emotions, and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to bring these characters to life.

He added: “Makers for the longest time didn’t imagine me in such roles I guess because I played some grey shades to negative parts. So the typically cliched macho imagery got stuck.”

“I really had to find ways to break away from it. Because I don’t want to be defined by a genre. I want to work across the board in all kinds of films and all kinds of filmmakers.”

Angad Bedi’s journey as a romantic hero began with his captivating portrayal of Arjun Bhalla opposite the talented Mrunal Thakur in ‘Lust Stories 2’. He was then seen as Jeet alongside Saiyami Kher in ‘Ghoomer’.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
National Cinema Day will allow viewers to watch movie for Rs 99 per admission
Next article
BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US