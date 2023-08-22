scorecardresearch
Anupam Kher: 'I remember dialogues when there are emotions involved in it'

Anupam Kher, who portrays the role of Dr Khan in the riveting thriller 'The Freelancer' has opened up about the most tricky part of his preparation

By Agency News Desk
Anupam Kher 'I remember dialogues when there are emotions involved in it _-pic-courtesy-instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who portrays the role of Dr Khan in the riveting thriller ‘The Freelancer’ has opened up about the most tricky part of his preparation. ‘The Freelancer’ is helmed by actors Mohit Raina and Anupam, along with Kashmira Pardeshi. Talking about the same, Anupam said: “Well, I had to learn a lot of lines and a lot of technical expressions and words in it. Neeraj Pandey’s dialogues are very crisp and to the point.

It is a joy also and it is a tough thing also, because there are less emotions involved in it. I remember dialogues when there are emotions involved in it. It was hard but it was also rewarding.”

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat.

It is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner.

The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

‘The Freelancer’ is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.

It also stars Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others Goregeous actor Kashmira Pardeshi is seen essaying the role of Aliya in ‘The Freelancer’.

It will air on September 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

6
