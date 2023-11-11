Anupam Kher reflects back on one year of 'Uunchai,' calls it a philosophy of life

Veteran star Anupam Kher is looking back fondly on his film ‘Uunchai’, where he shared the big screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Iraniand Danny Denzongpa.

Posting a behind-the-scenes reel of the film, Anupam called the movie a philosophy of life as he reflected upon the memory fondly.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the celebratory post and captioned: “Can’t believe it is already #1yearOf’Uunchai’! It will always remain one of my most satisfying and gratifying experiences!”

He added: “#’Uunchai’ is not just a film. It is a philosophy of life I completely believe in! And only a person/director like #SoorajBarjataya can take you on this beautiful journey. Thank Sooraj for your love, warmth and brilliance! Thank you everybody in team #Uunchai for your contribution in making me a richer person. Jai Ho!”

The film was directed by Sooraj Barjataya and dealt with a dramatic endeavour of three friends who decided to go hiking on the high altitude of Mount Everest, in order to fulfill the last wishes of their deceased friend.

The movie also starred Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Sheen Das, and Neena Gupta. Most recently, Anupam Kher was seen in the director Srini’s Kannada film ‘Ghost’ and director Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Vaccine War’.

He will next be seen in the film ‘Vijay 69’, ‘The Signature’, ‘The India House’, ‘Metro In Dino’, and ‘Emergency