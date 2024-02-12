HomeBollywoodNews

Anupam Kher: Saiee Manjrekar has great positive energy

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Senior actor Anupam Kher has shared insight into his experience working with Saiee M. Manjrekar in the movie ‘Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay’, shedding light on the positive and vibrant energy she brought to the set.

Anupam said: “Whether you play dumb charades with her, whether you play word building with her, she’s always smiling. She has great energy and she’s a positive person.”

The film, starring Guru Randhawa and Saiee, promises to be a heartwarming family entertainer with a touch of drama. The movie is a rom-com, and is set in Agra. The story revolves around two lovers and their crazy families.

It also stars Ila Arun and the Telugu comedy legend Brahmanandam. Produced by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia, it will hit theatres on February 16.

