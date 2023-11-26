Anupam Kher thanks his old friend for invaluable contribution in his career

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Recounting an old tale of his life, back during his struggling days, Anupam Kher narrated a significant incident of his life and thanked his friend Rajan Lal for helping him during his time of need, calling his contribution invaluable to his career.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor posted a video of himself with Rajan and said: “Friends, today I’d like to introduce you to a very dear friend of mine Mr. Rajan Lal. Everybody already knows him, and his role in helping my career has been invaluable. I remember the times when I was struggling in the lanes of Mumbai, it was Mr. Rajan who came to my help, and I’m extremely thankful for that. This is particularly because no one helps you when you are at your worst.”

He added: “When I was constantly being pushed around in the lanes of the city, it was him who offered me food and confidence to carry on. Today, I am meeting him after 39 years at his residence in Dubai.” Turning to his friend, he asked: “What do you remember about me from back then?”

Smiling, Rajan replied: “My memory of Anupam is that in the old days he used to wear a white kurta pyjama, he used to travel by auto and rang the bell of my house. I was living on the ground floor, and my place was small. It was like a garage, or an outhouse kind of thing; I used to invite him and give him breakfast. He did everything at my house, his food, shelter was all at my house.Whatever his need be, I used to listen and help when I can.”

The senior actor interjected and said: “He used to listen to me a lot.”

Continuing, Rajan said: “Yeah I used to listen to him, and I was really taken by his passion and dedication. The man that he is today, it is because of his passion. And then ‘Saaransh’ happened, and Mr. Bhatt kicked him out. I used to be in NFBC back then, so I offered Rs.10 lakh back then which I said could be used to make a good film, and then ‘Saaransh’ happened.

“I remember all the struggling actors like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Kulbhusan Kharbanda, they all used to crash at my place, this little garage, so those days in the 1980s were some of my best days ever. Today, I look upon Anupam and where he has reached with his passion and dedication, how he is so successful having done over around 540 films I think, I could not be prouder of him,” he added.

The two men, despite meeting after so many years were as close as ever with ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor concluding: “I think many of you can relate to this, it’s because no one helps you during your struggles, and those who do they become a part of your lives, they shape it no matter where you go. So I am extremely thankful to Rajan, and where I am today it is in great part because of him. Jai Ho!”

He captioned: “Rajan Lal; a friend, a helper I met this time in Dubai after 39 years. In 1982 when I was looking for work in Mumbai and the conditions weren’t good, those days director #Mahesh Bhatt lived in a small flat under his house. I always had a good one!

“They used to treat breakfast etc too! Basically, he was always good to me! And then #’Saaransh happened’!! But I never forgot Rajan’s kindness and generosity! Meeting him after 39 years in Dubai felt so so good. Thank you dear Rajan for your kindness in my days of hardship,” he added.

