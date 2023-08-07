scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anurag Kashyap wanted to give a 'comic book' kind of a spin to 'Kennedy' (IANS Interview)

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, whose films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Dev.D’, ‘Black Friday’ and others have strengthened the parallel cinema in India and have cultivated an enormous fan base, is set to visit the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as his upcoming film ‘Kennedy’ has been selected as the closing film at the festival.

Kashyap, who is often credited as the poster boy of the present day indie cinema in India, shared that he had the idea of ‘Kennedy’ brewing inside him for 20 years but it only got materialised when the pandemic hit the world. In a way, the pandemic became the perfect physical setting for Kashyap’s story as he wanted to give it a very “comic book” kind of a spin to the story.

Talking about how the came together, the director told IANS: “I have had the idea for ‘Kennedy’ for close to 20 years, the titular character existed in my head for 20 years. It was based on a character that was narrated to me by Sudhir Mishra in 2003. But, back then I didn’t want to make another encounter-cop film because during those days this subject was a hot topic.”

The director shared that he wanted to render a “Giallo” kind of a treatment to the story. Giallo is a genre of Italian cinema of murder mystery fiction that often contains a broad range of themes like slasher, thriller, psychological horror and supernatural horror elements.

Anurag further mentioned: “I decided to give my own spin to it more like a comic book take. I wanted to render a Giallo kind of treatment to it. But, somehow it wasn’t materialising and then the lockdown happened and it gave me a great opportunity to set this film in the context of a lockdown because people were anyway wearing a mask during the lockdown so it presented an opportunity for the masked character to become one with the crowd.”

The director told IANS that the film is also based on a true story that happened in the late 1980s. Kashyap’s tryst with realistic crime films isn’t new. His debut film ‘Paanch’ which never saw the light of day due to its violent content, was based on the Joshi-Abhyankar serial murders, a series of ten murders committed by Rajendra Jakkal, Dilip Sutar, Shantaram Kanhoji Jagtap and Munawar Harun Shah of Pune, India between January 1976 and March 1977.

“I took the character and the story from the 1980s and put them in the context of lockdown and that’s how the film came into existence,” Kashyap said.

Anurag, who is known for his knack for fully improvising the scenes on sets, made a rare exception for ‘Kennedy’ as he said that the film was completely designed before the team ended up on set, leaving little to no room for improvisation.

“This film follows a pre-designed model and there were no improvisations in the scenes. Dialogues? Yes, but not too much. I even restricted myself to delve too much into improvisation,” he added.

‘Kennedy’ stars Sunny Leone, and Rahul Bhat in lead roles, and tells the story of an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

‘Kennedy’ is the closing film for the 13th edition of the IFFM which is set to be held from August 11 to August 20 in Melbourne.

–IANS

aa/kvd

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nawazuddin Siddiqui stares with blood-thirsty eyes in new look from 'Haddi'
Next article
Coach Sanjoy Sen backs Stimac's request for early release of players for national camps
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Coach Sanjoy Sen backs Stimac's request for early release of players for national camps

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stares with blood-thirsty eyes in new look from 'Haddi'

Sports

Ex-skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan cricket team's chief selector

Technology

India emerges as prime target of hacktivism due to religious motivations: Report

News

Why is ‘Salaar’ cast asked to restrain from any media interaction

News

Neeraj Pandey’s ‘The Freelancer’ is a story of a survivor from a place of no survival

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC to begin their campaigns against tough opponents

News

'Taali' trailer: Sushmita's daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, heroic battle for transgender rights

News

Gal Gadot to push boundaries and captivate audience with ‘Heart of Stone’

Technology

Google offers $99 a night hotel stay for employees at HQ in hybrid work era

News

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ resumes shoot in Hyderabad

News

Neeru Bajwa starrer ‘Buhe Bariyan’ release announced

Technology

Samsung launches Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera in India

Sports

Perry, Gardner, Sciver-Brunt nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for July

News

‘I now have a broader vision’, says Avinash Sachdev after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ eviction

News

Mae Stephens releases ‘Mr Right’ with Meghan Trainor out now

Technology

YouTube testing improvements to channel page layout

Sports

Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes, Bas de Leede nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US