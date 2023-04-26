scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anushka Kaushik says martial arts should be taught in primary schools for self-defence

Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller 'Garmi', emphasised on giving self-defence training to children during primary classes and she also revealed how she bagged the role in Tigmanshu Dhulia's web series.

By Agency News Desk
Anushka Kaushik says martial arts should be taught in primary schools for self-defence
Anushka Kaushik says martial arts should be taught in primary schools for self-defence

Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller ‘Garmi’, emphasised on giving self-defence training to children during primary classes and she also revealed how she bagged the role in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s web series.

She trained herself in martial art styles like Wing Chun and also learned to handle a rifle. Anushka said that she learned all these fighting skills for self defence and not for getting any roles.

Anushka shared: “Martial art is used for self-defence and Wing Chun is a form specifically designed for women to defend themselves. In my class, I am the only girl, and all the other students are boys. Therefore, I strongly believe that it is important to train children in primary school for self-defence. It is an art that should be mandatory in the primary school curriculum.”

The ‘Thar’ actress recalled her journey as an actor which started from doing theatre. She also shared how she changed her name to Anushka Kaushik from Anushka Sharma as people were unable to find her on social media.

“I started my acting journey with theatre before transitioning into a social media influencer. At one point, people started appreciating my work, but they couldn’t find me on social media because my real name is Anushka Sharma, and I used to face issues because of that. So, I changed my name to Anushka Kaushik.”

Anushka also remembered how Tigmanshu called her for the series after watching her YouTube video.

“I remember I was leaving some office and happened to receive a call, where I was informed that Tigmanshu Sir had watched my YouTube video which he really liked and wanted to meet me. I had been focusing more on my YouTube space at the time. Although the clip they saw wasn’t my favourite, I was still happy about it that they liked it. And, that’s how I auditioned,” added the actress known for ‘Ghar Waapsi’, ‘Thar’, and ‘Crash Course’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Paparao Biyyala recreates ‘The Sound of Music’ in ‘Music School’
Next article
Aparshakti Khurana to maintain retro momentum with next single, an ode to era of 1950s
This May Also Interest You
News

Apeksha Porwal plays a lead in the Arabic series ‘Slave Market’

Sports

For Arjun Tendulkar, IPL debut is just the start of an arduous long haul

Sports

Militao suspension and Alaba hamstring possible problems for Real Madrid

Sports

Sonora Rally 2023: Buhler finishes 10th; Ross Branch in 11th in first stage in Mexico

News

Anushka Kaushik on doing contrasting roles in 'Garmi', 'Patna Shukla'

Sports

Champions League: Draw with Benfica helps Inter set up Milan derby in semifinal

News

Tushar Lall shares his experience of giving background music for 'Dancing On The Grave'

News

‘Singham Again’ prepones its release date to Independence Day 2024

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors restore mobility of 142 kg woman post total knee-replacement surgery

Sports

Defending champion Jabeur withdraws from Madrid Open due to injury

Health & Lifestyle

Sugary sodas, fruit punch, lemonade may up early death risk in diabetics

News

Shraddha Arya looks back as 'Kundali Bhagya' completes 1,500 episodes

News

Ed Sheeran to appear in court for 'Thinking Out Loud' copyright lawsuit

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept asks people to abide by Covid protocol

Technology

Elon Musk removes all legacy Blue ticks, allows some celebrities to retain

Technology

Tinder's Photo Verification to ask users take selfie video

Technology

Elon Musk-run Tesla wins Autopilot crash case in US

Sports

Champions League: Haaland goal helps Man City secure draw at Bayern to advance into semis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US