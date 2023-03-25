scorecardresearch
Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being called 'Mrs Kohli'

Anushka Sharma, who was seen attending an event here, had a hilarious reaction when she was referred to as 'Mrs Kohli' by the paparazzis.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who was seen attending an event here, had a hilarious reaction when she was referred to as ‘Mrs Kohli’ by the paparazzis.

A video shared by a celebrity paparazzi shows Anushka looking stunning in a black dress. As soon as she stepped on the red carpet, the photographers started referring to her as ‘Mrs Kohli’ and kept screaming for her to look at the camera.

Hearing this, Anushka laughed and was heard saying: “Relax! Why are you all shouting? Wait! Mere kaan… I have not recovered from the shouting from yesterday.”

The photographers said that they missed her clicking her at events, she replied ‘mere kaan bajj rahe hai.”

Recently, Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli decided to merge their respective foundations – Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation – to launch a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need.

Anushka will next be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’. The Netflix film, which is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream — to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

