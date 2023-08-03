scorecardresearch
Arjun Kanungo worked for a year on 'Industry 2'

Arjun Kanungo worked for a year on 'Industry 2'

Singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo, who is known for ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’ and ‘Industry’, has released his new album titled ‘Industry 2’. The album multi-genre offering is written by Arjun himself. He worked on the album for over a year.

Arjun has collaborated with popular Japanese artistes along with Indian artistes Zaeden and Shirley Setia for ‘Industry 2’.

Two out of the 10 tracks from the album are still not announced but are rumoured to also be big collaborations with Indian and international artists.

The singer-songwriter has dropped eight songs from the album and two surprise tracks will be released later.

Comprising a total of ten songs including two with Japanese artistes, such as ‘India to Japan’, ‘Kismat’, ‘Danger’, ‘Kehno Ko Kya Raha’ and more.

‘Industry 2’ is very different from what listeners had heard of Arjun before.

Talking about the album, Arjun said in a statement: “I’ve spent a year writing, planning and executing this album. I am confident that people will see the creative vision behind this album and that this is not just another music offering but a genuine attempt to capture the modern 21st century Indian sound within a global context.”

“My goal as an artist has always been to push the boundaries of what I am capable of. I will continue to strive to become a more complete artist with every song. I feel this is a big step for me in that direction. The hype the album has already created is amazing and I hope it becomes something that inspires other artists to seek a more global platform,” he added.

‘Industry 2’ is written, sung, and produced by Arjun himself under his label One Mind Music.

The album is available to stream across audio streaming platforms.

