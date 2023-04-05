Arjun Kapoor marks ‘Sports for Peace’ day with charity closet sale

scorecardresearch
Arjun Kapoor has long held the game of football close to his heart, whether it’s playing in the All Stars Club or representing a premier global team like Chelsea as an ambassador in India. So, in honour of the United Nations’ International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, the actor has put together a charity closet sale fundraiser that combines two of his passions – football and philanthropy.

Arjun Kapoor has picked out pieces that he has most enjoyed wearing, and these will be up for sale online so fans across India and the world can partake in this initiative. Proceeds will support Oscar Foundation, which uses football as a tool to encourage hundreds of children to stay in school and equip them with skills to make them resilient and future-ready.

“Football has been a big part of my life right from childhood, and I firmly believe in the transformative effect of sport,” said Arjun Kapoor.

He further adds “I can think of no better way to mark this special day than to be able to connect with fans so we can participate together in sustainability, circularity, and helping bright young minds from underprivileged backgrounds achieve their potential by harnessing the power of sport.”

Ashok Rathod, Founder, and Director of, the Oscar Foundation, added, “We’re delighted to join hands with Arjun Kapoor for this initiative, and given his long-standing connections with football, the synergy with our work has been organic and genuine. We’re grateful for him using his platform to raise awareness about how sport can give children in need encouragement, purpose, and motivation that can help them complete their education and transform their lives.”

This initiative builds on Arjun Kapoor’s closet sale initiative which he launched during the 2020 pandemic to raise funds to feed stray animals impacted by the lockdown. With this, he continues to find apt causes to uniquely amplify social imperatives that are the need of the hour and close to his heart.

Pieces are available online through the social enterprise Dolce Vee (SaltScout.com/DolceVee/ArjunKapoor), where buyers can also learn about the water and carbon savings contributed by purchasing each of Arjun Kapoor’s pieces preloved over newly manufactured. Dolce Vee Founder Komal Hiranandani contextualized this fundraiser, saying, “This initiative builds on Arjun Kapoor’s closet sale initiative which he launched during the 2020 pandemic to raise funds to feed stray animals impacted by the lockdown. With this, he continues to find apt causes to uniquely amplify social imperatives that are the need of the hour and close to his heart.”

