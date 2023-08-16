scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Arjun Mathur says it's essential to set boundaries in a hyper-connected world

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Arjun Mathur, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released second season of ‘Made In Heaven’, feels that in the ever-evolving world where everything is now hyper-connected, it’s essential that people set-up boundaries.

In the show, Arjun portrays the character of a homosexual man and one of the most powerful moments in the show is when the character of his dying mother unbeknownst of his son having a different sexual orientation, tells him to get married.

Arjun’s character of Karan Mehra, who heads the titular wedding planning company, tells her that although he loves her unconditionally, she cannot blackmail him into doing something that he cannot.

Talking to IANS, Arjun said: “Boundaries in general are extremely important. In my personal space also, I am trying to learn how to set up boundaries. It becomes all the more difficult to set-up boundaries with people who are close to you or with people whom you love.”

He further mentioned: “My character in the show Karan is trying to do that as you would see in the sequence when he tells his mother that she can’t blackmail him into doing something that he is not willing to. Setting up boundaries saves you from damage, it’s a good practice.”

‘Made In Heaven 2’ is streaming on Prime Video.

–IANS

aa/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kangana shares montage of her upcoming roles: 'You are director of your life, make it a blockbuster'
Next article
132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa beat Downtown Heroes 3-0, qualify for knockouts
This May Also Interest You
Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa beat Downtown Heroes 3-0, qualify for knockouts

News

Kangana shares montage of her upcoming roles: 'You are director of your life, make it a blockbuster'

Sports

Marlon Samuels found guilty of four anti-corruption offences

News

Shelved fantasy drama series 'Warrior Nun' to return as film trilogy

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya holds meeting with Steve Barclay

News

Revealed, Seo-Jun Park’s character is ‘a definite ally’ in ‘The Marvels’

News

Algeria bans 'Barbie', says film promotes LGBTQ+ themes

News

Arch-rivals Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam unite for stunt in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

News

Matthew McConaughey funds emergency aid plane for Maui survivors

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England beat host Australia 3-1 to reach final

News

Prasath Murugesan’s Disney+ Hotstar original series ‘Mathagam’ release announced

News

Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose in 'Maestro' triggers 'Jewface' debate

News

Alia Bhatt: I can be my truest, most authentic self with Ranbir

News

Siddhant Issar follows in father Puneet's 'mythological' footsteps

Technology

Modern-day parental pressures death knell for kids' spontaneous play: Study

Technology

AI with 95% accuracy can steal passwords by 'listening' to keystrokes: Study

Sports

ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Shubman Gill attains career best 25th spot

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halle Berry celebrates birthday with Daughter Nahla, gets into 'Barbie' spirit

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US