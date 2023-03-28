scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Armaan Malik says he is glad to sing 'Ghar Nahi Jaana' and go beyond expectations

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Singer and songwriter Armaan Malik talks about his latest track, ‘Ghar Nahi Jaana’ from the upcoming film ‘Gumraah’ featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Vedika Pinto.

While briefing about the song he said it is a groovy track and he is happy to sing a party song as most of the audience expect him to be singing a romantic song.

“‘Ghar Nahi Jaana’ from Gumraah is the quintessential hooky party track. I’m glad I get to voice songs like these once in a while given the fact that people usually expect a romantic ballad from me in Bollywood.”

Armaan, who is known for his songs like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, ‘Tumhe Apna Banane ki’, ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, among others, shared his experience of collaborating with singer Zahrah Khan, composer Tanishk Bagchi, and lyricist Rashmi Virag. He added that he is overwhelmed with the response the song has been receiving from music lovers.

He added: “This song is my very first collaboration with the trio of Zahrah Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Rashmi Virag and I’m glad that our song has already been received so well by the audience. “

The song is sung by Armaan Malik, Zahrah Khan and Salma Agha, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Rashmi Virag.

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, ‘Gumraah’ is all set to release on April 7.

–IANS

ila/bg

Previous article
Good sleep, consistent workout, easy diet are 3 pillars of healthy lifestyle, shares Aditya Roy Kapur
Next article
Vivek Agnihotri on 'real life star' Priyanka: Very few quit, make their own universe of success
This May Also Interest You
News

Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur to star in fam-comedy 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'

News

Vivek Agnihotri on 'real life star' Priyanka: Very few quit, make their own universe of success

News

Good sleep, consistent workout, easy diet are 3 pillars of healthy lifestyle, shares Aditya Roy Kapur

News

Allu Arjun pens a thank you note on completing 20 years in film industry

News

Tejasswi Prakash drops the teaser of her new song 'Rangbahara'

News

Warner Bros Games to shut down MultiVersus open beta

Technology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite now available in 6 more countries

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a camouflage print sweatshirt as she walks past Jason Derulo without noticing him

News

To a Mangalkaari Shurwaat! Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Om Raut reach Vaishno Devi to seek blessings for Adipurush

News

'GoT' star Lena Headey to feature in OTT series 'The Abandons'

News

Shoaib Ibrahim on his new look in 'Ajooni': I am seen wearing a turban, funny glasses

News

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'

News

'Loved sharing screens with all co-stars': Mandakini recalls initial days of her career

News

Rahul Subramanian to engage in crowd-work with upcoming comedy special 'Rahul Talks to People'

News

Liv Tyler set to return to MCU after 16 years

News

'Sutta' was a learning curve for Jaan Kumar Sanu

Sports

Miami Open: Sabalenka cruises into fifth quarterfinals of the season; Pegula sets up clash with Potapova

News

Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti turn Radha, Krishna for 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US