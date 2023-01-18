scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

As China lifts ban on Marvel, 'Black Panther 2' and 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' to release

China has lifted its unofficial ban on Marvel titles, setting release dates for two major superhero

By News Bureau

China has lifted its unofficial ban on Marvel titles, setting release dates for two major superhero tentpoles, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, which was released everywhere else in the world last November, will open in China on February 7. Shortly after, ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ will be released on February 17, the same day the sequel touches down in the U.S. and the U.K.

The dates were released via Marvel’s Chinese social media accounts.

Those movies will be the first Marvel adventures to play in China since 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (which made a staggering $632 million in the territory) and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (which brought in $198 million in the territory). In the past, Marvel movies have been extremely popular in China, with ‘Black Panther’ grossing $105 million and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ earning $121 million in the country.

It’s not just Marvel that’s been getting the cold shoulder from Disney. Very few Hollywood movies have gotten access to screen in Chinese movie theatres in the pandemic era. The thaw towards Disney films in the Middle Kingdom began late in 2022 with James Cameron’s magnum opus ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, which got permission to play in the country from China’s Film Bureau.

So far, the science-fiction tentpole has earned some $220 million in the territory.

It’s not clear why recent titles from Disney and other major studios have been denied release in China. But it is most likely sabre rattling directed towards the US during a period of increased tensions, especially with jingoistic political events like the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party and the 20th National Congress happening in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Previous article
When Kristin Chenoweth was 'practically killed' in a set accident
Next article
Indian women's hockey team register stunning 7-0 win over South Africa
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Global smartphone shipments fall 17% in Q4: Report

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature folding lens camera

News

'BB16': Tina almost slaps Shalin for questioning her character

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Shiv chooses Priyanka over Nimrit for ticket to finale

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sports

1st ODI: It's an opportunity to prove myself in the middle order, says Ishan Kishan

News

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Technology

Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani blushes and hugs Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

News

N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR pay tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

News

S.S. Rajamouli: It’s a dream of every filmmaker to work in Hollywood

News

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond

Health & Lifestyle

TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

Sports

'Players are being harassed': Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik, Shardul, Ishan come in as India win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

News

Meet Bros wish to set the tone of 2023 with their latest track 'Javaan Toofaan'

Sports

'It's an abuse to domestic cricket': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Sports

Aus Open: Nadal crashes out in second round

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US