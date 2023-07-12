scorecardresearch
Atlee on working with Shah Rukh Khan: I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of

Atlee shared his experience filled with gratitude in his response to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recent post.

Atlee, who has collaborated with Khan on the highly anticipated and ambitious project “Jawan” took to social media to acknowledge the overwhelming love bestowed upon him by the SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.”

To this, Atlee replied: “From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way.”

“Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting… Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone.”

Marking the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, Jawan also marks Nayanthara’s hindi film debut alongwith Vijay Sethupati. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma, releasing worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

