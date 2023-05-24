scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

How Atul Kulkarni came up with the ‘changing the system’ dialogue in ‘Page 3’

Atul Kulkarni shared how he came up with the dialogue, "You have to be in the system to change the system" in the film 'Page 3', which was released back in 2005.

By Agency News Desk
How Atul Kulkarni came up with the 'changing the system' dialogue in 'Page 3'
Atul Kulkarni in City Of Dreams

Actor Atul Kulkarni, who is gearing up for the new season of his streaming show ‘City of Dreams’, has shared that how he came up with the dialogue, “You have to be in the system to change the system” in the film ‘Page 3’, which was released almost two decades back in 2005.

In the film, Atul essayed the role of a senior crime journalist, who guides Konkona Sen Sharma’s character of Page 3 journalist Madhavi Sharma and helps her learn the ropes of crime reporting after she becomes disillusioned with her job of a celebrity reporter.

Talking about how he came up with the dialogue, Atul told IANS, “Whenever someone talks about ‘Page 3’, I remember the scene where I tell Konkona’s character that you have to be in the system to change the system. We shot that scene at the versova beach and this particular dialogue wasn’t written in the script.”

He further mentioned, “While Madhur Bhandarkar (the director) and I were discussing the scene and the approach, I came up with this dialogue and told Madhur that this should be the gist of it. Madhur jumped on the idea and used the line as is in the take. I personally believe in this thought of changing the system internally and I loved that dialogue. It’s one scene that has stayed with me all these years.”

‘City of Dreams 3’ drops on Disney+Hotstar on May 26.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants
Next article
La Liga: Mallorca play Valencia, Osasuna entertain Bilbao (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 seasons

News

Telugu Indian Idol 2: Unveiling the top 5 finalists

Sports

La Liga: Mallorca play Valencia, Osasuna entertain Bilbao (preview)

Sports

IPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Apple launches health data privacy campaign globally, including in India

News

Sachin Pilgaonkar sheds light on his 'City of Dreams' character

News

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello pack on PDA a month after rekindling romance

News

Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look

Sports

Michael Neser's impressive County form not surprising, says Australia coach McDonald

News

Streaming show 'Asur' set to return on June 1 with second season

Sports

Josh Tongue earns maiden England call-up for one-off Test against Ireland

Sports

Institutional League will have a domino effect on grassroots football: Bimal Ghosh

Sports

WTC Final: Ravi Shastri reckons Ashwin, Jadeja will feature in India's playing XI

Sports

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Srikanth advance to second round; Ashmita, Aakarshi bow out

News

Tiger shares pic of plant lover dad Jackie Shroff; calls him 'Captain Planet'

Health & Lifestyle

India's largest stem cell manufacturing lab to come up in Hyderabad

News

Adhyayan Suman gained 9 kgs for his role in 'Inspector Avinash'

Technology

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US