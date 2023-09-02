scorecardresearch
Avinash Tiwary on 'Bambai Meri Jaan', 'Kaala' releasing together: 'There's a lot to be grateful for'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwari is now preparing for two upcoming releases ‘Kaala’ and ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’. He said that there’s a lot to be grateful for as the two releases are one day apart.

“Two releases, one day apart! Wow! That’s a lot to be grateful about. Actors wait for months, years for their releases but I’m thrilled that two of my projects ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ and ‘Kaala’ are releasing one after another,” Avinash said.

He added: “It is overwhelming for sure but the most exciting part for me as an actor is that they are both incredibly different from each other and it gives me the opportunity to connect with my audiences differently and showcase my range which my fans absolutely adore about me.”

“I have had a great time filming for both of these projects and am looking forward to everyone’s response to it.”

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, which is directed by Shujaat Saudagar, gives a sneak into the post-independence Bombay and streets riddled with crime. An honest cop’s journey as he tries to protect his family.

While ‘Kaala’ is about an intelligence officer has to solve a case full of crimes, power play, revenge, action, and darkness of human souls.

