Avnish Barjatya shares his father Sooraj's advice to him

Avnish Barjatya, who is making his directorial debut with the film 'Dono', said in today's time it is important to tell a story that every generation will connect with

By Agency News Desk
Avnish Barjatya shares his father Sooraj's advice to him
Actor Avnish Barjatya, who is making his directorial debut with the film ‘Dono’, said in today’s time it is important to tell a story that every generation will connect with. Son of Sooraj Barjatya, Avnish, is making his directorial debut with the film ‘Dono’ which is a romantic drama.

The trailer of the film got great response and the fresh new pairing of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Thakeria has been loved by the audience.

In a conversation, Avnish spoke about the film, advice his father gave him and much more.

Talking about his film, Avnish said: “My film is definitely a Rajshri film at heart, you can see it together with your family. I am a part of that family so anything I would make, it would not go off line. I believe, in today’s time it is important to tell a story that every generation will connect with.”

Talking about when he decided to become a director, he said: “I have grown up in a family who is obsessed with cinema. I have seen discussions happening at the dining table for hours. I have spent a lot of time with my grandfather and slowly started to understand the intricacies of the film making process. It was then I decided I want to become a storyteller.”

Sharing the advice his father gave him, Avnish said: “Papa told me to make a film that is you. Your vision should be clear. He told me a director brings clarity to the table so you should know what you want and then everything will fall in place.”

Film ‘Dono’ focuses on modern relationships and is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding.

The film marks the debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Thakeria and also marks the directorial debut for Avnish.

It will be released in cinemas on October 5.

