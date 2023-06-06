scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana empowers the LGBTQIA+ community to turn entrepreneurs!

By Editorial Desk
Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a thought leader of this generation and a youth icon of India. Voted by TIME Magazine as one of the ‘Most Influential People in the World’ for his clutter-breaking & forward-thinking social entertainers that focus on nation building through inclusivity, Ayushmann is one of the most respected voices of Indian cinema globally.

Ayushmann, who is the National Ambassador of UNICEF, is empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs this Pride Month! Ayushmann has invested in building food trucks for the community so that they can become self-reliant through food business. The food trucks are being called ‘Sweekar’, a relevant take on the importance of acceptance for the community in today’s society.

Dhananjay Chauhan, who happens to be the first transgender student of Panjab University and an active voice for the community in the state, tweeted the images of the food truck saying, “Thank you so much Ayushmann Khurrana ji for supporting Transgender. without your help our dream will never fulfill. Chandigarh Administration and Panjab University can provide a space to Transgender to start Food Business.”

When contacted about this progressive initiative, Ayushmann said, “According to me, an actor should try & have a social responsibility. It is the love of the people that put us in a position where we can do our bit to empower people and communities thereby raising awareness on important issues. I have always believed that inclusivity is the primary pillar for nation building.”

He adds, “Every individual must do their bit to help as many people as possible. We have to also encourage others to do the same. Once we realise how symbiotic we are as a society and how we can only thrive by being together, we will achieve our bigger goal of creating a harmonious, co-existing world that celebrates diversity.”

Ayushmann further says, “I’m thrilled that on the occasion of the Pride Month, this is a step to empower members of the transgender community in Chandigarh to become self-reliant by turning them into entrepreneurs. I will always support the LGBTQIA+ community in my own way.”

