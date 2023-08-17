scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana: Never planned I’ll have hit comedy franchise in my filmography

Ayushmann Khurrana is the only young actor to have a commercial comedy film franchise under his belt and it is something he had never planned

By Agency News Desk

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the only young actor to have a commercial comedy film franchise under his belt and it is something he had never planned.  Talking about the same Ayushmann shared: “I had never planned that I will have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has accidentally happened to me. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for disruptive projects that are entertaining and engaging to as many people as possible!”

“I chanced upon ‘Dream Girl’ franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a break-out concept that hasn’t been explored by heroes of my generation,” he added.

Ayushmann said that he likes to always be original as an artiste and bring out of the box concepts to people.

The actor said: “You can’t get any more different than the Dream Girl franchise which is why I feel people have loved the first film so much and now the trailer reaction for Dream Girl 2 suggests that we are on the right track to deliver a solid entertainer to audiences.”

“Every promotional material of this franchise has been loved by people. So, I hope they truly love Dream Girl 2. We have worked hard to bring people an entertainer that should make them fall off their seats,” he added.

