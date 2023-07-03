scorecardresearch
Huge moment for Ayushmann Khurrana to be performing at Wembley!

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to create a personal milestone by performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium for the first time and he couldn’t be prouder!

By Editorial Desk
Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a one-of-a-kind actor-artiste of India. He is set to create a personal milestone by performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium for the first time and he couldn’t be prouder! He says, “It gives me immense pride that I will be performing at the Wembley stadium that has historically seen incredible acts from musical icons like Queen, Coldplay, George Michael, Michael Jackson to the historic sporting events including the 1966 FIFA World Cup Finals!”

Ayushmann, who is known for his singing has delivered chartbuster songs like Paani Da Rang, Sadi Gali, Nazm Nazm, Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Mitti Di Khushboo, Haareya etc will do a two-city UK tour in the month of September this year. Performing at a packed Wembley Stadium is going to be a massive high point of this artiste career.

Ayushmann says, “India is at the center-stage of global conversations in every aspect. Our art and artistes are globally known now, and Hindi cinema’s popularity and appeal is only surging. As an Indian, it is a huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley and representing the Hindi film industry and the charm of our cinema to people in the UK.”

The actor, who will be performing alongside Hrithik Roshan during this UK Tour to showcase the vibrancy of Hindi films and its music, adds, “I only hope that we bring the house down at this haloed stadium and give people an experience that they will hopefully remember for a long, long time!”

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
