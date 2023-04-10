scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

By Agency News Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July
Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set for his solo US tour in July where he is expected to enthrall audiences in eight American cities with his incredible musical talent.

Ayushmann will be seen touring Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in the U.S., as well as Toronto in Canada in July and August this year.

Ayushmann, who has delivered several hit songs like ‘Paani Da Rang’, is proud to be representing Hindi music to audiences in North America.

He said: “iMusic has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first hand. I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences.”

“I was missing my live concerts because as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me.”

Ayushmann added: “I’m in a much happier headspace now that I can travel and sing and do these concerts and see the smiles on people’s faces! I can’t wait for my U.S. tour. I can’t wait to be in these cities. I’m always proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally and I hope people will enjoy what we have in store for them.”

On the film front, Ayushmann will be seen in the much-awaited ‘Dream Girl 2’, which releases on July 7.

Previous article
Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK after he posts edited 'Pathaan' poster
Next article
Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Getting good night sleep may keep asthma at bay

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan

Sports

Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK after he posts edited 'Pathaan' poster

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill looks like a red hot mirchi in this spicy red dress

Technology

HP encourages GenZ students in India to make smart choices

News

For Samantha, self-love is 'When you can be happy in your own company'

News

Mammootty to star in Deeno Dennis' action entertainer 'Bazooka'

Technology

Apple India retail store – Apple BKC – is inspired by the iconic ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxi art

Sports

IPL 2034: This match is going to be remembered for the 'Lord Rinku' show, says Venkatesh Iyer

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shouldn't open the batting for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halle Berry bares all while drinking wine in new pic

News

Amanda Bynes not ready to leave asylum weeks after she was found nude on street

Technology

Twitter situation is very frustrating: Substack CEO

News

Rhea Chakraborty appears on 'MTV Roadies' Season 19 as gang leader

News

Russell Crowe comments on 'Gladiator' sequel, says he's 'slightly jealous'

News

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel

Technology

What does BBC stand for, asks Musk after labelling it as govt-funded media

Health & Lifestyle

Mock drills in Bihar hospitals to check Covid effectiveness

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US