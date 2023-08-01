scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana lavishes praise on ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ for critiquing ‘toxic masculinity’

Ayushmann Khurrana has heaped praise on the recently released theatrical film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ for making a sharp satire on toxic masculinity.

Ayushmann Khurrana during the trailer launch event of the upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2' (Photo: IANS)

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen reprising his role of Pooja and Karam in the upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’, has heaped praise on the recently released theatrical film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ for making a sharp satire on toxic masculinity.

During the trailer launch of the film, the actor was asked about his take on the latest Karan Johar-directorial and the common element of attempting to say something meaningful wrapped up in a massy entertainer.

Talking about KJo’s film, Ayushmann told the media, “I’m glad ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is doing great as it makes a satire on toxic masculinity. I prefer working in films that make a sharp critique on toxic masculinity. So, for me, both as an actor and the audience, it was quite refreshing to see a film like ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. It has set the ground for us and the entertainment industry to bring forth such narratives “.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which reunites Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after ‘Gully Boy’, has been directed by Karan Johar and marks his return to the big screen as a director 7 years after his last release ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, the music of which has become an integral part of India’s pop-culture.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra, and has music by Pritam and lyrics furnished by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film was released on July 28.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ also stars Ananya Panday, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. The film, which was earlier supposed to release in July, is now arriving in theatres on August 25.

