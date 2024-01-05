Babil Khan's big dream: 'To win the hearts of every Indian – and I will achieve it'

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Basking in the glow of the praise he’s been getting for his performance in ‘The Railway Men’, Babil Khan says his only dream is to win the hearts of every Indian and he’s confident that he will achieve it.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Babil also spoke about his upcoming projects, the love he received for ‘The Railway Men’ and much more.

Talking about the praise for ‘The Railway Men’, he said, “I have one dream. Characters will come and go, but I have to win the hearts of each and every Indian, and that I will achieve for sure.”

On being asked about his late father Irrfan Khan’s many international projects, Babil said, “My father never thought about national and international projects. He used to only connect with the story. If the story was good, he never used to think about whether the film was ‘national’ or ‘international’. I feel these are the labels we audiences have made.”

About his upcoming project, Babil said, “I have signed a non-disclosure agreement with my makers, so I cannot disclose anything. I can only share that it is a thriller film.”

–IANS

srb/dan