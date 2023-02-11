scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'BB 16': Finalists get a taste of Rohit Shetty's signature action, adventure

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty makes a surprise visit to the house of 'Bigg Boss 16' to select a worthy contestant for the stunt show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

By News Bureau

Amid the anticipation, filmmaker Rohit Shetty makes a surprise visit to the house of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ with a mission in mind. He comes to select a worthy contestant for the upcoming season of the stunt show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

After observing the housemates navigate the challenges of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house, Rohit raises the stakes with even more hair-raising tasks.

In the upcoming episode, contestants will be pushed to their limits as they hold their breath underwater, dodge electric shocks, perform death-defying stunts on a bicycle, and confront their fears.

The episode will have a dollop of laughter too as Rohit assigns comical roles to Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan. In this lighthearted moment, Shalin and Archana will play a couple trying to convince their “father” MC Stan to support their love story.

Previous article
Urvashi Rautela confirms being part of Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara 2'
Next article
Gabriel LaBelle found it ‘incredibly intimidating’ to work with Speilberg in ‘The Fabelmans’
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US