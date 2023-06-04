scorecardresearch
Ben Affleck's upcoming film starring wife Jennifer Lopez 'suspends filming'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Ben Affleck’s upcoming movie ‘Unstoppable’, which will star his wife Jennifer Lopez, has “suspended filming” amid the ongoing writers’ strike.

Currently impacting much of Hollywood, the Writers Guild of America are striking, with 50-year-old Ben’s new movie the latest to have been affected, reports Mirror.co.uk.

‘Unstoppable’ is an upcoming wrestling movie about the life of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a national championship title in 2011.

Actor Jharrel Jerome will play the athlete, with Ben’s wife Jennifer also set to star, while Billy Goldenberg directs the flick.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Ben’s production company Artists Equity, which he runs alongside fellow actor Matt Damon, has been issued a fresh blow.

The film is said to have been in limbo since mid-week, with filming supposedly paused because of the strikes and subsequent pickets, according to Deadline.

It is currently unknown as to when the flick will resume filming, with reports stating that it is likely to pick back up when the strike ends, if not sooner.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Alice in Wonderland & her continuing cross-cultural adventures (IANS Column: Bookends)
