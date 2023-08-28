Bengali film 'Raktbeej' teaser capitalises on the hype around Victor Banerjee

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming Bengali film ‘Raktbeej’, which was unveiled on Monday, promises a compelling thriller. The 1 minute long teaser begins with building the hype around Padma Bhushan and National Film Award recipient, the veteran actor Victor Banerjee as he can be seen signing a document with a fountain pen.

The teaser then goes onto showing the montages from the film in fast cuts thereby maintaining the intrigue and thriller about the plot and the characters.

The film has been directed by the renowned director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, and is inspired by the Burdwan blast in 2014, which shook up Bengal and also the nation, the film is about the homecoming of a man, who holds an important portfolio, and how an accidental blast in a firecracker unit unveils a bigger threat to his life.

On October 2, 2014, which coincided with Mahashtami that year, an explosion took place in a two-storeyed building in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan. Locals informed the police, who swung into immediate action. When the police arrived, two women inside the building stopped them from entering, threatening to blow up the building and destroyed several documents and evidence. They were arrested and the police recovered more than 50 improvised explosive devices in that house.

The film stars Victor Banerjee, who has worked with the likes of Roman Polanski, James Ivory, Sir David Lean, Jerry London, Ronald Neame, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Shyam Benegal, playing the lead in the film.

Shiboprosad said: “‘Raktabeej’ is our first directorial to release in Puja and we are supremely excited. The film unfolds in the backdrop of Durga Puja and for us, even the shoot was a celebration of sorts. The teaser shows some glimpses of the film. Each frame has a story to tell, it’s connected to the mystery that the film deals with. Both Didi (Nandita Roy) and I can’t wait to unravel the mystery on the big screen.”

It also stars Anasua Majumdar, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Kanchan Mallick, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Satyam Bhattacharya, Debasish Mondal and Devlina Kumar.

Mimi Chakraborty said: “‘Raktabeej’ has been one of the most challenging films for me. This is my third film with the director duo. But I must say, this one is the best script I ever received from Windows till date. Everyone worked very hard for this one. I enjoyed doing all the stunts by myself and also, Abir has been very supportive all through. We have given our best, I hope everyone likes it.”

The film, produced by Windows Productions, will release during Durga Puja, this year.

–IANS

aa/kvd