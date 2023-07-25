scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to feature sign language for hearing, speech impaired

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, which has completed 10 years this month, will be re-released in a special way, significantly for hearing and speech-impaired people, with the special sign language, in 30 cities across India.

Released in 2013, the Farhan Akhtar starrer traced the inspiring journey of the Indian Sprint legend late Milkha Singh, and how he overcame many agonizing obstacles in order to become a world champion, Olympian, and one of India’s most iconic athletes.

The makers will pay tribute to late Milkha Singh by re-releasing the inspirational biographical sports drama on August 6, in selected theaters. The film will be screened for the hearing and speech-impaired people, in the PVR theaters, and will be showcased with the special sign language.

Moreover, the special screening scheduled for July 26 in Mumbai, for hearing and speech-impaired, will witness the cast paying homage to the “Flying Sikh”.

The flick was produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures in association with Rajiv Tandon and editor P S Bharathi under the ROMP Pictures banner.

ROMP Pictures spokesperson, P S Bharathi said: “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a film that is an inspirational tale, and by re-releasing it for the hearing and speech-impaired people on August 6, we would like to serve it as a tribute to ‘The Flying Sikh’ of the nation, late Milkha Singh, who is an inspiration for the millions.”

“We will convey the movie with a special sign language to make it easily understood by hearing and speech-impaired people,” he added.

The COO of Viacom18 Studios, Ajit Andhare said, “Our commitment extends beyond just retelling his extraordinary tale; we have ensured its accessibility to the hearing and speech-impaired, empowering them to draw motivation from this remarkable story.”

Released in 2013, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ is well-studied with encouraging and energized songs, the spectacular performance from the cast, Farhan as Milkha Singh, and prolific direction by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

It also starred Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles, with Sonam Kapoor in an extended cameo appearance.

The film was indeed one masterpiece that is worth reckoning to be a gem of Indian cinema. It was also a massive box office success, and was the fifth highest-grossing 2013 Bollywood film.

–IANS

sp/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Richa Chadha feels like fresher while working on maiden international production
This May Also Interest You
News

Richa Chadha feels like fresher while working on maiden international production

News

Pete Davidson 'to complete 50 hours community service' after crashing car into house

News

Henry Cavill gives his best in final outing as Geralt of Rivia in new ‘The Witcher' Season 3 trailer

Sports

Hockey India names 18-member men's squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Technology

Noise forays into smart ring category, launches Luna Ring

Sports

Playing in West Indies has its own challenge, happy with the way things went, says Rohit after series win

Technology

'Barbie' gets over 200K online, social media mentions in India: Report

News

Raja Kumari sings Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' title track in New York

News

Alia forgets Bangla lines after rehearsing for Kolkata event, Ranveer says 'exam ke time bhool gai'

Sports

Japan Open 2023: Prannoy to face Srikanth in pre-quarters, Aakarshi bows out (ld)

News

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma to debut in 'Dono'

News

Owen Wilson regrets not sharing any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Haunted Mansion'

News

Adnan Siddiqui: Art bridges distances, unfair to make it victim of politics

News

Jagran Film Fest to hold retrospective of 7 Anupam Kher films

News

Dino James: 'Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi' perfectly depicts my unconventional approach towards music

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Teenager Caicedo scores in Colombia's win over South Korea

Technology

Google Docs to now automatically add line numbers

News

Julian Sands' cause of death deemed 'undetermined', weeks after his remains found

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US