Bhuvan Bam announced as new voice for 'Takeshi's Castle' in hilarious new teaser

Popular Japanese game-show ‘Takeshi’s Castle’ is coming back to India after a very long time. A hilarious new teaser announced that Bhuvan Bam will take over as the new voice for the series, which was announced in. The actor-comedian-content creator Bhuvan Bam will dub the show as his popular BB Ki Vines character ‘Titu Mama’.

Retaining the fun-filled eccentricities of the original version, the popular ‘80s Japanese game show is now rebooting itself 34 years as Bhuvan adds in an entirely new flair to the show with his commentary.

The video begins as Titu Mama is going about his daily job as a shoe-salesman which he seems to hate. Cranky and angry, he is polishing slippers of a child and in a hilariously creative moment says: “Man, I had hoped to be a show-stopper, now here I find myself having become shoe-stopper instead.”

With the kid’s slippers covered in dirt, he grumpily tells him: “Kid, you gotta play in the dirt and get dirty all the time? You know what, next time do yourself a favour and put your face in the dirt as well. At least then your footwear will match with your face.”

The child’s mother takes offense to this joke and pulls him away as Titu Mama keeps brushing his slippers, with his assistant by his side. A beautiful stylish lady walks into the store and then coyly asks: “Do you have any footwear for a beautiful girl here?”

Even grumpier, Titu Mama bluntly gives a hilarious response: “Why? Do you need one for your friend?” Taking offense to this, the woman exclaims: “Excuse me mister?!”

Now even crankier than before, Titu Mama tells her: “Hey I’m not a mister, I am the owner of this shop.” Pointing to his assistant he adds: “I payed this duffer Rs.25 lakhs to open this shop.” Walking away, Titu sarcastically says: “Yeah of course why not? People just love to come and go when they are in the mood.”

Telling the kid to leave after brushing his slippers, another person’s boots come in front of him. Remarking that they need a 11 number shoe for this Titu Mama says that the shoe is a bit too big and then proceeds to look upwards with a Yakuza member looking at him.

The gangster unveils his gun, to which the scared show-stop owner says: “Nice gun. But why in the shoe, sir?”

As he tries to leave, a horde of other Yakuza surround him to whom he tries to tell: “Sir this is a shoe shop not a sushi shop.” Picking him up and throwing him in their car, Titu Mama tells his assistant to handle the shop as he has to pay the money he borrowed from the Yakuza.

Putting him down in front of a TV in Tokyo, the Yakuza member comments: “To pay the loan, dub ‘Takeshi’s Castle’. In Hindi.” Astonished at this, as he tries to get up the gangsters point their guns at him to which Titu Mama immediately sits down and proceeds to dub on gunpoint.

As is apparent in the video, the reboot retains the essence of the original show where over 100 contestants rush through one crazy challenge to another, in the hopes of winning the lucrative prize money of one million yen. Bhuvan Bam will comment on the show from an Indian perspective.

The eight episode series will stream exclusively for viewers on Prime Video in India from November 2, 2023.

‘Takeshi’s Castle’ gained a lot of popularity in India due to the commentary of actor Javed Jafari, who made it extremely popular.

Bhuvan Bam has very big shoes to fill, but from the teaser it seems that he’s more than capable of living up to that challenge.