Amitabh Bachchan unveils trailer of Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday released the trailer of Anand Pandit's next Gujarati film 'Tron Ekka'.

By Agency News Desk
Even since ‘Tron Ekka’ was announced, fans have been waiting to see what the magical combination of Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar, and Mitra Gadhvi will deliver this time.

And, now, the trailer has exceeded their expectations by offering them a glimpse into the soon-to-be-released rip-roaring entertainer.

Sharing the trailer on the social media, Big B wrote, “The Terrific Trio is back again with hilarious rib-tickling comedy. Get ready to get your mind blown. Wishing my dear friend @@anandpandit63 loads of success.”

The story revolves around three clueless young boys trying to make money by turning a simple-middle-class home into a secret gambling den. It is a situational comedy and the trailer too radiates the fun and chaotic energy of the plot.

Pandit says it has now become normative for the icon to somehow become a part of each and every project he makes.

“He willingly decided to do a cameo in my last Gujarati film, ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’ and took the audience by complete surprise. But even if he is not on-screen in one of my productions, his constant support and encouragement mean a lot to me. I couldn’t be happier that he has launched the trailer of this very special film,” said the filmmaker.

“The announcement of the cast itself had created a huge buzz and now the trailer has added to the excitement. By now the audience has an idea of the story too which revolves around three clueless young boys trying to make money by turning a simple-middle-class home into a secret gambling den. It is a situational comedy and the trailer too radiates the fun and chaotic energy of the plot,” added Pandit.

This is the producer’s fourth movie with Vaishal Shah’s Jannock Films after ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’ ‘Chehre’ and ‘Days of Tafree’ and he says, “Both of us share a common love for family entertainers and we had a great time making this film together.”

Vaishal Shah concurs, “We want to bring back wholesome cinema that the entire family can watch together and as the trailer shows, this film is packed with pure entertainment.”

The film also stars Hitu Kanodiya, Kinjal Rajpriya, Esha Kansara, Tarjanee Bhadla, Chetan Daiya and is directed by Rajesh Sharma.

It will be released on August 18.

